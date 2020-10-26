Clatsop County on Monday reported four people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The cases involve a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s.
The county has recorded 243 cases since March. According to the county, 234 have recovered and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 42,436 cases and 655 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 6,933 test results in Clatsop County, including the 243 positive cases.
