Clatsop County reported Thursday that a woman living in the southern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 30s and was reportedly convalescing at home.
A presumptive case reported on Monday involving a man in his 20s living in the northern part of the county was also confirmed as positive. He was convalescing at home. The other presumptive case announced on Monday — also a man in his 20s living in the northern part of the county — is still presumptive.
Presumptive cases involve people who are close or household contacts of confirmed cases who are showing symptoms of the virus, but have not been tested or are awaiting test results.
The county has reported 54 confirmed cases and one presumptive case since March 23. Forty-eight have reportedly recovered and the others are convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,817 cases and 224 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, told the county Board of Commissioners during a work session Wednesday night that the last several cases have been a result of community spread.
He said they are not related to Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, which disclosed Friday that a worker tested positive for the virus, prompting concern about another outbreak.
"There's community spread going on now and we're going to be seeing probably more and more cases now that it's getting out and people are out, and the weather's good," McNickle said.
McNickle, who tested positive for the virus last month, said he was lucky not to experience symptoms and went back to work Monday after self-isolating for two weeks.
