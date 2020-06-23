Clatsop County reported Tuesday that a woman living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 30s and has reportedly been hospitalized for a reason unrelated to the virus.
The county has reported 47 cases since March 23 and 46 have recovered. The last case reported was on May 29.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 7,274 cases and 192 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,142 test results in Clatsop County, including 46 of the positive cases.
