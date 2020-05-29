County reports new coronavirus case

Clatsop County reported Friday that a woman living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 50s and was recovering at home.
The county has tracked 46 cases since March 23. Forty-one have recovered and all of the others are convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,086 cases and 151 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority tracked 1,490 test results in Clatsop County, including 45 of the positive cases.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said during a Board of Commissioners work session Wednesday that 84% of the people who have tested positive in the county are Hispanic.
McNickle said that the county has conducted more than 480 tests in the past three weeks. About half of the people were tested at the county's drive-thru community testing, he said, and the other half were tested at seafood processors.
Commissioner Sarah Nebeker expressed concerns about the safety of Hispanic workers, especially in the hospitality industry as hotels begin to open.
McNickle validated her concerns and said it may be problematic.
"And, you know, these families who are intragenerational in these homes, may have several members who not only work in the back of the house of a restaurant, they also may work in fish processing or maybe they have both those jobs," he said.
He said the question will be if businesses are able to provide enough personal protective equipment to workers and education about how they can protect themselves.
McNickle said the county has reached out to the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council to figure out the best messages to encourage people to get tested, protect themselves, their families and friends.
