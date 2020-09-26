Clatsop County reported Saturday that six additional Pacific Seafood workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The seafood processor tested all workers at the Warrenton plant for the virus after 77 workers tested positive. On Friday, the county reported five other Pacific Seafood cases.
However, the exact case count linked to the outbreak was not immediately clear.
The county said all the workers who tested positive were reportedly recovering at home.
The Oregon Health Authority and the county Public Health Department are conducting contact tracing and organizing quarantine and related services.
The outbreak is the largest in the county during the pandemic.
