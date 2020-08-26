Clatsop County on Wednesday reported that a man living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 50s, according to the county, and was recovering at home.
The county has disclosed 95 virus cases since March 23. Ninety-one of those people have recovered, according to the county, while the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 25,571 cases and 433 deaths statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 4,709 test results in Clatsop County, including 94 of the positive cases.
