Clatsop County reported Thursday that a man living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 70s and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 92 cases since March 23. Eighty-eight have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 24,165 cases and 412 deaths statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority tracked 4,382 test results in Clatsop County, including the 92 positive cases.
