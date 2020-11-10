Clatsop County on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case.
The man is in his 40s and lives in the southern part of the county.
The county has recorded 293 cases since March. According to the county, 243 have recovered, one was hospitalized and the others were convalescing at home.
