Clatsop County reported Tuesday that a man in his 20s tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man lives in the northern part of the county and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 105 cases since March. Ninety-seven have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 29,662 cases and 519 deaths statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,259 test results in Clatsop County, including 103 of the positive cases.
