Clatsop County reported Monday that a woman living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 70s and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 96 cases since March 23. Ninety-four have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 26,713 cases and 459 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 4,893 test results in Clatsop County, including 95 of the positive cases.
