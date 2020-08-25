Clatsop County reported Tuesday that a man living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is between 10 and 19 years old and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 94 cases since March 23. Ninety-one of those individuals have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
