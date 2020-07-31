Clatsop County reported Friday that a woman living in the southern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 20s and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 74 cases since March 23. Sixty-five have recovered and the others are convalescing at home, according to the county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 18,492 cases and 322 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 3,537 test results in Clatsop County, including 73 of the positive cases.
