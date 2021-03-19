A seventh Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority described the person as a 66-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 8. The health authority said he had underlying conditions. No other information was immediately available.
Clatsop County also reported one new virus case on Friday.
A man in his 70s living in the southern part of the county was recovering at home.
The county has recorded 804 cases since the start of the pandemic. Eighteen were hospitalized and seven have died.