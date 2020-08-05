Clatsop County reported Wednesday that a man living in the northern part of the county tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 50s and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 82 cases since March 23. Sixty-five have recovered, according to the county, and the others are convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 19,979 cases and 338 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 3,653 test results in Clatsop County.
