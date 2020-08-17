Clatsop County reported Monday that a woman living in the northern part of the county tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 20s and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county initially reported two new cases, but clarified that one of the cases involved a woman outside the county.
The county has recorded 91 cases since March 23. Eight-four have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 23,451 cases and 388 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 4,237 test results in Clatsop County.
