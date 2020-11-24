Clatsop County on Tuesday reported nine new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 20s and a man and woman in their 30s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include two men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s.
The county has recorded 352 cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, five were hospitalized and one has died.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 67,333 cases and 847 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The state also reported 21 deaths Tuesday — a record number of deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health authority tracked 8,419 test results in Clatsop County, including 342 of the positive cases.
After a surge of virus cases in Pacific County, Washington, the Chinook Observer reported that Ocean Beach School District closed in-person learning.
Along with Ocean Beach, the Raymond, South Bend and Willapa Valley school districts announced they will transition back to a remote-only learning model. Ocean Beach and South Bend announced that the earliest they may return to some form of in-person learning is Jan. 11.
The school districts opted to return to remote learning following a recommendation from the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, as well as state recommendations.
Pacific County’s case rate is more than 800 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week rolling average, putting it well into the high-risk category when it comes to schools holding in-person instruction.
