Clatsop County on Thursday reported nine new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between the ages of 10 and 19 and a man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a woman in her 20s, two men in their 30s, a woman in her 50s and two women and a man in their 70s.
All nine were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 323 virus cases since March. According to the county, four have been hospitalized and one has died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 60,873 cases and 808 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority on Thursday reported 1,225 new virus cases and 20 deaths, the largest daily number of cases and deaths in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations also reached a record 414, according to the health authority.
The health authority tracked 8,109 test results in Clatsop County, including 313 of the positive cases.
