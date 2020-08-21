Clatsop County reported Friday that a woman living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman is in her 50s and was reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 93 cases since March 23. Eighty-eight have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 24,421 cases and 414 deaths statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 4,455 test results in Clatsop County, including 92 of the positive cases.
