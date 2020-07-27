Clatsop County reported Monday that a worker at Da Yang Seafood in Astoria has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 50s and lives in the northern part of the county. He is reportedly recovering at home.
The county conducted testing of all 160 workers at the seafood processing facility Thursday after a worker tested positive for the virus last week.
Da Yang closed processing operations on Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria on Wednesday for deep cleaning, according to the county.
Chang Lee, the plant manager for Da Yang, said operations remain closed. He said the company is waiting for a list of workers with negative test results so they know who can come back to work safely.
The county has recorded 69 virus cases since March 23. Fifty-five have recovered and the others are reportedly convalescing at home.
