Clatsop County on Tuesday reported a second death from the coronavirus.
The county did not release information about the sex, age, or where the person lived.
The first reported death of a county resident from the virus was in November. While the county did not identify the person, The Astorian reported that it was Carlos Anaya, a 62-year-old former press operator at the newspaper.
The county on Tuesday also disclosed nine new virus cases.
The cases include a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s and two women in their 60s who live in the northern part of the county.
The cases also include two women in their 20s who live in the southern part of the county.
All nine people were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 427 virus cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, seven have been hospitalized and two have died. The rest are recovering at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 87,082 cases and 1,080 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.
Just how bad is the situation in hospitals and what percentage of hospital ICU capacity is being used by Covid patients?
https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-capacity
or go to
HHS.gov Use the search bar at the top for HHS Protect. Click on HHS Protect frequently asked questions.
Scroll down to view the public data dashboards here
Scroll down to Hospital Information and click on Explore
Scroll down to the bottom of the page to Data Dashboards and click on Explore
Important things to look at on that page
Estimated National Hospital Utilization &
State Representative Estimates for Hospital Bed Occupancy
State Representative Estimates for % of Inpatient Beds Occupied by COVID-19 Patients
For Oregon: 10.66%
Washington: 8.76%
At the Botton of that graph there are 3 buttons worth taking a look at:
% Inpatient Beds Occupied by COVID-19 Patients
% Inpatient Beds Occupied (All Patients)
% ICU Beds Occupied (All Patients)
