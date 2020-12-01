Clatsop County on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a man and a woman in their 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s.
All seven were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 390 virus cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, five individuals have been hospitalized and one has died. The rest were recovering at home.
Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria has treated seven patients with the virus since the pandemic began, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
The Astoria hospital declined to disclose which counties the patients reside it, but said all the patients treated at the hospital were released to recover at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 76,654 cases and 936 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.
Twenty-four deaths were reported — the highest for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health authority tracked 8,562 test results in Clatsop County, including 368 of the positive cases.
