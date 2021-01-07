Clatsop County on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s and a woman in her 80s living in the northern part of the county.
All seven were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 632 cases since March. According to the county, 10 were hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 121,085 cases and 1,568 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.