Clatsop County on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus cases.
The new cases include a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s living in the northern part of the county.
The other cases include two men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s who live in the southern part of the county.
On Wednesday, Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said during a county Board of Commissioners work session that a man in his 60s was taken to a hospital outside of the county and is on a ventilator. The man lives in the northern part of the county and was reported as a positive case on Tuesday.
The county has recorded 278 cases since March. According to the county, 243 have recovered, one person is hospitalized and the others are convalescing at home.
