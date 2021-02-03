Clatsop County on Wednesday reported seven new coronavirus cases.
Three of the cases were recorded in January. They include a female in her 40s living in the northern part of the county and a female under 10 and a woman in her 40s living in the southern part of the county.
A male between 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s living in the northern part of the county also tested positive for the virus.
One was hospitalized and the rest were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 751 cases since March. According to the county, 18 were hospitalized and five have died.