Clatsop County on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and involve two men and a woman in their 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s.
All seven were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 925 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 22 were hospitalized and eight have died.
A woman in her 40s from the southern part of the county whose case was reported on Tuesday was determined not to be a county case.