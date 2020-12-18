Clatsop County on Friday reported seven new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include a male and female between 10 and 19, two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s.
All seven were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 495 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that the state has surpassed 100,000 infections, with 100,308 cases and 1,304 deaths statewide as of Friday morning.
"While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who’ve taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities," Rachael Banks, the health authority's public health director, said in a statement.
"COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard."
(1) comment
Just how bad is the situation in hospitals and what percentage of hospital ICU capacity is being used by Covid patients?
https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-capacity
or go to
HHS.gov Use the search bar at the top for HHS Protect. Click on HHS Protect frequently asked questions.
Scroll down to view the public data dashboards here
Scroll down to Hospital Information and click on Explore
Scroll down to the bottom of the page to Data Dashboards and click on Explore
Important things to look at on that page
Estimated National Hospital Utilization &
State Representative Estimates for Hospital Bed Occupancy
State Representative Estimates for % of Inpatient Beds Occupied by COVID-19 Patients
As of 12/15/20
For Oregon: 10.62%
Washington: 8.85%
At the Botton of that graph there are 3 buttons worth taking a look at:
% Inpatient Beds Occupied by COVID-19 Patients
% Inpatient Beds Occupied (All Patients)
% ICU Beds Occupied (All Patients)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.