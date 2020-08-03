Clatsop County reported Monday that seven new coronavirus cases were recorded over the weekend.
A woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county tested positive for the virus.
The rest live in the northern part of the county, including a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, a man and woman in their 20s and a woman in her 80s.
The county has recorded 81 cases since March 23. Sixty-five have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
All the test results from Da Yang Seafood's workforce in Astoria have been received and no other workers tested positive for the virus, according to the county. Four workers at the company tested positive in July.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 19,366 cases and 328 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 3,599 test results in Clatsop County.
