County reports seventh coronavirus case

Clatsop County reported a seventh positive case of the coronavirus on Friday, the first reemergence of the disease locally in three weeks.
The man was described as between 40 and 49 years old living in the northern part of the county.
The Public Health Department’s procedure in positive cases is to reach out to potential contacts and explain self-quarantine guidelines.
The county said the people involved in the six previous cases all convalesced at home under quarantine and have recovered.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,579 cases and 104 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 494 test results in Clatsop County, including the seven positive cases.
County officials are preparing a plan for the first phase of reopening the economy under the framework outlined by Gov. Kate Brown.
The county will share the plan with cities and other partners prior to submitting it to the state for review and approval.
Testing capacity is the only area where the county is hoping to see greater capability. But officials are hopeful they will have adequate supplies to move forward.
The county has received an additional 500 testing kits from the state and is continuing to request more.
In order to have adequate testing as defined by the state, the Public Health Department said the county needs to be able to test about 140 people a week. Last week, the county tested about 91 people, said Ellen Heinitz, a naturopathic physician with the department, on a Facebook Live event Friday.
While Brown’s stay-at-home order is still in effect, some activities are returning.
Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria announced Friday that it will resume elective surgeries and other nonemergency procedures. Brown had imposed a ban on the procedures to preserve masks, gowns and gloves to treat virus patients, but lifted it as supplies improved.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that people from out of state can fish and hunt in Oregon again starting on Tuesday. Salmon and steelhead fishing will also reopen on the Columbia River.
Restrictions will remain in place for recreational clamming and crabbing. The state imposed the restrictions in April over concerns that visitors had the potential to overwhelm resources on the coast and other popular destinations.
Brown said at a press conference on Friday that she hopes some rural areas with few or no COVID-19 cases could reopen for business and other activities on May 15.
Reopening plans for urban areas and other counties with more than five cases of the disease are still being developed, the governor said.
“We’re not going to be able to reopen Oregon quickly or in one fell swoop,” Brown said, adding that Oregonians will still need to maintain physical distancing, wear masks in public and follow other precautions to prevent spreading the virus.
“Hand-shaking is probably out the window for a long time.”
The governor previously said counties must have state-approved plans for reopening their economy, and several counties have submitted such plans.
On Friday, Brown announced what she said was a thorough strategy to diagnose those who are sick and to determine regions where the coronavirus might be hiding.
Testing should be available throughout Oregon to anyone who displays virus symptoms and to people in nursing homes, farmworker housing, prisons and other group living situations where the disease is suspected.
Public health officials will trace who came in contact with infected individuals. Anyone who did so will be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
In addition, Oregon Health & Science University will launch a yearlong study in which 100,000 people are selected and asked to volunteer for daily monitoring. Participants will be selected at random from Oregon households.
