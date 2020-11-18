Clatsop County on Wednesday reported that six people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The cases include a man and woman in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s.
One of the new cases was hospitalized and the others were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 314 cases since March. According to the county, four were hospitalized and one has died.
An earlier case originally included in the county's case count was determined to be a resident of another county.
