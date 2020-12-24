Clatsop County on Thursday reported six new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 50s who live in the northern part of the county. A woman in her 70s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county also tested positive.
All six were recovering at home, according to the county.
The county has recorded 529 virus cases since March. Nine were hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 106,821 cases and 1,415 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority described Clatsop County’s third death from the virus — announced by the county on Wednesday — as a 55-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Wednesday at Providence Seaside Hospital.
The health authority said the man had no underlying conditions.