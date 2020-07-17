Clatsop County reported six new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Two women in their 30s and a man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county tested positive for the virus.
Two girls and a boy under 9 living in the southern part of the county have also tested positive for the virus.
Ellen Heinitz, a naturopathic physician and the county's community health project manager, said five of the new cases were from a family.
"I think this is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the fact that the virus can spread between household members very rapidly," she said in an email.
The county has recorded 64 cases since March 23. Forty-eight have recovered and the others were convalescing at home, according to the county.
A case disclosed on Thursday involving a man in his 20s who was hospitalized for an unrelated condition has been transferred from the county after being reported as a Washington state resident.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 13,802 cases and 254 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,986 test results in Clatsop County, including 59 of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.