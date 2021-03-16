Clatsop County on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus cases.
The cases include three girls under 10 and a male between 10 and 19 living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.
All six were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 797 virus cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 18 were hospitalized and six have died.
On Friday, the county incorrectly identified a new case as a man in his 20s living in the northern part of the county. The man is in his 30s.