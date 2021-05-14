Clatsop County on Friday reported six new coronavirus cases.
The cases include two males between 10 and 19, a man and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county.
All six were recovering at home.
A case reported on Wednesday as a male between 10 and 19 living in the southern part of the county is actually under the age of 10, according to the county.
The county has recorded 986 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 25 were hospitalized and eight have died.