Clatsop County on Thursday reported six new coronavirus cases.
The cases include two women in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county.
All six were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 666 cases since March. According to the county, 12 were hospitalized, including one person who was previously recovering at home, and four have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 130,246 cases and 1,737 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.