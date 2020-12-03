Clatsop County on Thursday reported six new coronavirus cases.
The cases include two women in their 20s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s living in the northern part of the county. A man in his 30s living in the southern part of the county also tested positive.
One of the people was hospitalized for a condition unrelated to the virus, according to the county. The others were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 400 virus cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, five have been hospitalized and one has died. The others are recovering at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 79,293 cases and 973 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority tracked 8,765 test results in Clatsop County, including 382 of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.