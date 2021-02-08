A sixth Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The county described the person as a 49-year-old man. He died Monday at a Portland hospital. No other information was immediately available.
The county also reported two new virus cases on Monday.
A man in his 20s living in the northern part of the county and a man in his 30s living in the southern part of the county tested positive for the virus.
Both were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 763 cases since March. According to the county, 18 were hospitalized and six have died.