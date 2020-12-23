A third Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The county described the person as a man in his 50s from the northern part of the county. He was among other positive cases the county reported on Friday. No other information was immediately available.
The first reported death of a county resident from the virus was in November. The Astorian reported that it was Carlos Anaya, a 62-year-old former press operator at the newspaper. The Oregon Health Authority described the second death as a 62-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
The health authority said both men had underlying conditions.
The third death comes amid a spate of new virus cases.
On Wednesday, the county reported 16 new cases.
The cases include a male under 10, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, two women and a man in their 60s and a man in his 70s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include two women in their 30s, three women and two men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.
On Tuesday, the county reported four new cases, including a male between 10 and 19 and a man in his 30s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s.
All the new cases were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 523 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 105,970 cases and 1,403 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday afternoon.