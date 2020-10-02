Clatsop County on Friday reported three new coronavirus cases tied to the outbreak at the Pacific Seafood plant in Warrenton.
A man and a woman in their 30s living in the northern part of the county, and a man in his 30s living in the southern part of the county, tested positive for the virus.
All three were identified as contacts of other cases tied to the Pacific Seafood outbreak.
The county has recorded 235 cases since March. Ninety-seven have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 34,163 cases and 563 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 6,026 test results in Clatsop County, including 224 of the positive cases.
