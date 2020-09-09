Clatsop County reported Wednesday that three people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A man in his 60s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 100 cases since March. Ninety-five have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 28,471 cases and 494 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,127 test results in Clatsop County, including 97 of the positive cases.
