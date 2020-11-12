Clatsop County on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 20s living in the southern part of the county and a man and a woman in their 60s living in the northern part of the county.
The county has recorded 296 coronavirus cases since March. According to the county, 243 have recovered, one was hospitalized and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,112 new cases on Thursday, a single-day record, bringing the case count statewide to 53,779. The health authority said the death toll is 746.
