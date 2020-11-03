Clatsop County on Tuesday reported three new coronavirus cases, including a man who has been hospitalized.
The man is in his 60s and lives in the northern part of the county. A man in his 40s living in the southern part of the county and a woman in her 80s living in the northern part of the county also tested positive for the virus.
The county has recorded 271 cases since March. According to the county, 234 have recovered and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 46,460 cases and 701 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The health authority tracked 7,272 test results in Clatsop County, including 268 of the positive cases.
