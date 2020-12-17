Clatsop County on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man and a woman in their 50s living in the northern part of the county and a man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county.
All three were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 488 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 98,936 cases and 1,283 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
