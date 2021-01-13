Clatsop County on Wednesday reported three new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between 10 and 19 living in the northern part of the county, and a man in his 40s and man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county.
All three were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 660 virus cases since March. According to the county, 11 were hospitalized and four have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 129,109 cases and 1,708 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.