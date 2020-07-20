Clatsop County reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday.
A woman in her 50s and another woman in her 40s living in the northern part of the county tested positive for the virus.
A man in his 40s living in the southern part of the county also tested positive.
All three were recovering at home, according to the county.
The county has recorded 67 cases since March 23. Fifty-five have reportedly recovered and the others are convalescing at home.
