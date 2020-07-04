Two women living in the northern part of Clatsop County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county reported Saturday.
The women are in their 30s and are reportedly self-quarantined at home.
The county has recorded 52 cases since March 23. Forty-six have recovered and the rest are convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 9,930 cases and 213 deaths from the virus statewide as of Saturday morning.
