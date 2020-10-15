Clatsop County reported Thursday that two people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A female in her 40s and a boy between 10 and 19 years old were reportedly recovering at home.
A case reported Tuesday involving a man in his 40s in the northern part of the county was reclassified as a resident of another county.
Clatsop County has recorded 234 cases since March. Two-hundred and twenty-one have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
