Clatsop County reported Friday that two people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 102 cases since March. Ninety-seven have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 28,865 cases and 499 deaths statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,175 test results in Clatsop County, including 100 of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.