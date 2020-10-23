Clatsop County on Friday reported two new coronavirus cases.
The cases involve a man in his 70s living in the southern portion of the county and a man in his 50s living in the northern portion of the county. The county said both men were recovering at home.
The county has disclosed 239 virus cases since March, including 232 people who have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.