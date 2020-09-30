Clatsop County reported Wednesday that two people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The cases involve a woman in her 40s living in the southern part of the county and a woman in her 20s living in the northern part of the county.
Both women are reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 232 cases since March. Ninety-seven have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
