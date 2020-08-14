Clatsop County reported Friday that a man and a woman living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both people are in their 50s and were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 90 cases since March 23. Eight-four have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 22,613 cases and 385 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 4,081 test results in Clatsop County.
